4-star Clemson DE target gives the latest

One of only two defensive end prospects in the 2022 class who has the distinction of an offer from Clemson to date is Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway four-star Mykel Williams.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Williams, a top-100 national recruit, to get an update on his recruitment. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound rising junior received his offer from the Tigers via defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall on June 1 and has remained in touch with Hall since then.

“We’ve been talking about a lot of stuff,” Williams said. “Just really we’ve been talking a lot of football lately … He’s saying I can come in and play at Clemson.”

Williams, the No. 77 overall prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports, has also recently been in contact with coaches from multiple other major programs besides Clemson.

“Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Florida State,” Williams listed, naming some of the schools he has communicated with lately. “I’ve been in contact with Michigan State, Southern Cal and South Carolina.”

The plan right now for Williams, who claims around two dozen total offers, is to narrow down his list to seven or eight suitors at the beginning of next year.

“I’ll probably drop my top schools around January or February, around then,” he said.

It’s early in Williams’ recruitment, but Clemson’s offer resonated with him and he is certainly intrigued by his opportunity to play for the Tigers.

“It means a lot, because not everybody gets an offer from Clemson. That’s big,” he said.

“I like their winning history, and I like Clemson a lot.”

