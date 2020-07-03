Priority Clemson target sets commitment date

Payton Page, one of Clemson’s top remaining targets in the 2021 class, has set his announcement date.

The four-star defensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley announced Friday evening that he will reveal his commitment decision on July 28.

Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee are the finalists for Page, who is ranked as high as the second-best defensive tackle and No. 30 overall prospect in the country by Rivals.

Page received an offer from Clemson last summer and has visited three times since then, most recently for the program’s elite junior day in January after attending the Tigers’ home games against Texas A&M and Wake Forest in the fall.

Clemson has long been the frontrunner for Page and is still viewed as the favorite to land him, though Tennessee made a notable push this spring. The Volunteers got him on campus in early March for the final visit he was able to make before the NCAA mandated a ban on in-person visits due to COVID-19.

Page has said his decision will come down to the school he is most comfortable with, and Clemson has certainly made him feel at home when hosting him on campus.

“When I go to Clemson, they treat me like family, first,” he said. “They actually say hey to my family first, then me.”

As a junior last season, Page posted 71 total tackles including 26 for loss and three sacks.

Page is the only defensive tackle Clemson has been pursuing in the 2021 cycle.

