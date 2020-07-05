Closer look at Clemson’s offer to Trevor Etienne

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Saturday to Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Tigers All-American running back Travis Etienne.

In this article, TCI takes an in-depth look at the newest recruit to receive an offer from the Tigers:

Trevor Etienne Profile

Position: RB

Class: 2022

Hometown (High School): Jennings, La. (Jennings)

Height, weight: 5-9, 200

Star ratings: 4-star (Rivals); 3-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 34 RB nationally, No. 13 state (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Saturday, July 4

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU

More on Etienne:

Clemson offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott is as selective as anyone on the Tigers’ staff when it comes to extending scholarship offers, and on Saturday, Etienne became the first running back in the 2022 class to earn an offer from Elliott and the Tigers.

Etienne is obviously very familiar with Clemson and has been on campus a bunch of times in the past to see Travis. He has built a good relationship with Elliott over the years and grown fond of Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I like Clemson a lot,” Trevor told The Clemson Insider. “The atmosphere, the people, Coach Dabo, Coach Elliott… Great people.”

Trevor also holds a handful of offers from major SEC programs and figures to see a lot more offers come his way moving forward. LSU was first to offer in May 2019, and his recruitment could ultimately boil down to a battle between the ACC’s and SEC’s Tigers, as was the case with Travis’ recruitment. Trevor has talked about wanting to make his own name for himself and says he will make the college decision that is best for him at the end of the day. But it certainly helps Clemson’s chances that Trevor has been around the program plenty with Travis, seen the success his brother has had and heard firsthand about Travis’ experience as a Clemson student-athlete.

“He’s just telling me how it’s one of the best decisions he’s ever made,” Trevor said, “and how great they treat the players over there.”

As a sophomore last season, Trevor totaled 2,365 rushing and receiving yards and found the end zone 31 times while helping Jennings to an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game. He is an explosive back with good vision and an effective receiver out of the backfield.

Trevor, who also plays baseball, tweeted this last month:

