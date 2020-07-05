Looking Ahead: Wide Receiver

After signing a pair of talented wide receivers in the 2020 class, Ajou Ajou and E.J. Williams, Clemson holds commitments from a trio of top receiver prospects in the 2021 class: four-stars Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato.

Stellato may have closed the book on the Tigers’ receiver recruiting for 2021 when he committed last month, though the possibility of adding one more wideout before the end of the cycle isn’t out of the question as there is the question of whether Justyn Ross will decide to return to Clemson for the 2021 season after being ruled out for this season following back and spine surgery on June 5.

One big name we’re continuing to track is Steilacoom (Wash.) five-star Emeka Egbuka, the nation’s No. 1 receiver per multiple recruiting services. In May, he announced a final four of Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington. The Buckeyes are considered the favorite to eventually land him, but Egbuka’s recruitment is not over yet as he wants to take official visits this fall, if they are allowed by the NCAA, before making his decision. The Tigers hosted Egbuka for an unofficial visit last summer and could conceivably get him back on campus for one of his officials in the fall if they are in the market for another receiver.

Looking ahead to the 2022 cycle, Clemson has yet to pull the trigger on offering any receivers, but there are several names to keep an eye on as the Tigers continue to evaluate potential offer candidates. Among them is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star C.J. Williams, Del Valle (Texas) four-star Caleb Burton, Greer (S.C.) four-star Jaleel Skinner, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe four-star Talyn Shettron, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Samuel Mbake, Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech four-star Greg Gaines, Greenville (S.C.)’s Aalijah Kelly and Missouri City (Texas) Elkins’ Jackson Fields.

Williams (No. 31 overall), Burton (No. 37 overall), Skinner (No. 72) and Shettron (No. 93) are all top-100 national prospects in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. Skinner, who visited Clemson for a game last fall, is the top-ranked prospect from the Palmetto State in the next cycle.

Mbake and Gaines are both drawing interest from the Tigers as well. Mbake, originally from Kennesaw, Ga., transferred to IMG Academy earlier this year. Gaines, who hails from the same school as former Clemson receiver Deon Cain, competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

As for Kelly and Fields, both are Clemson legacies. Kelly is the son of former running back Yusef Kelly, while Fields’ father, Stacy, played tight end for the Tigers.

