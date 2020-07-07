25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 24

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 24 on the list.

No. 24: Bryan Bresee

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290

Bio: Bresee played at Damascus High School in Damascus, Md., where he concluded his high school career with 134 tackles, including 80.5 for loss, with 35 sacks. Last year, he had 47 tackles, including 30.5 tackles for loss with 14 sacks while also adding two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. He helped lead his team to 13-2 record and state championship in 2019. He named first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated. He is a two-time first-team USA Today All-American in 2018 and 2019 and was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland as a junior in 2018. Listed as the No. 1 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also called him the top defensive tackle in the nation and the top player in the state of Maryland. He ranked as the top overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, the top defensive tackle and the top player in Maryland. He was selected the to U.S. Army All-American Bowl as well following his senior season.

Why No. 24: Bresee is big, strong, and freakishly athletic for his size. He has clocked a 4.13-second shuttle run and recorded a 32-inch vertical jump. Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates told TCI that he has never been around a player who came in more physically ready to play than Bresee. And while head coach Dabo Swinney compares Bresee to Christian Wilkins, he says he is stronger, more heavy-handed and more violent than Wilkins. Bresee has all the necessary tools to play on the edge or in the interior of the defensive line. He will help provide Clemson with solid depth this coming season and could challenge for a starting spot at some point as well.

They said it: “Eventually, when he learns how to play, when he learns the system. Until you really know what you are doing, it is hard to be the best version of yourself. So, he is just kind of trying to learn right now. In due time, at some point, he is definitely the guy I will throw a pass to, will hand it to, play special teams, play three technique, play nose, could probably get by with him playing some end if we had to. I think, as he goes through his career and really grows, there is a lot that you can do with him.” –Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney