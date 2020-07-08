Former Clemson great test positive for COVID-19 virus

Seth Beer has reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

An Arizona sports station, 98.7 FM, reported Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed the former Clemson All-American has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the report, Beer is the fourth player the D-backs have announced contracted the virus. Relievers Silvino Bracho and Junior Guerra along with right fielder Kole Calhoun have tested positive. Beer is listed as a first baseman on the Diamondbacks roster.

Lovullo said he did not have an update on how Beer was feeling as of Tuesday.

“I did see him a couple of days in Salt River (Fields) and he looked great,” he said in the report.

Beer had initially tested negative for COVID-19 and was cleared for summer camp on July 3 before this latest report. The first baseman made the D-backs’ 60-man group for the 2020 season but is not on the active 40-man roster.

Last fall, Beer was acquired at the trade deadline from Houston in the Zack Greinke deal, and finished his Arizona Fall League with a .315 average. He recorded 23 hits including five doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs.

In his regular season for the minors last year, across High-A in Fayetteville (Astros); Double-A Corpus Christi (Astros) and Jackson (D-backs), Beer hit .289 with 130 hits, 26 home runs and 103 RBIs. He is listed as the D-backs’ top prospect in 2020.

At Clemson, Beer was one of the best players in the country and one of the best hitters the Tigers have ever had. He had a .321 career batting average and .489 on-base percentage.

In his three seasons at Clemson, Beer hit 56 home runs and drove 177 runners home. He also had 46 doubles and drew 180 walks. He is first in Clemson history in slugging percentage with a .648 average. He is first in walks per at-bat (one every 3.59 at-bats), tied for second in walks and fourth in home runs.

Beer is the only Clemson player in history to hit at least 16 home runs for three straight seasons. He was the first Tiger since former Big Leaguer Matthew LeCroy (1995-97) to led his team in home runs three times.

In 2016, as a freshman, Beer won the Dick Howser Trophy as college baseball’s best player. He was the third Clemson player to win the Howser Trophy, joining Kris Benson, who won it in 1996, and Khalil Greene, who won it in 2002.

Beer also became the second three-time All-American in Tiger history, joining Clemson great Rusty Adkins (1965-67). He was drafted No. 28 overall in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

