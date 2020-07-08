Nation’s top TE ‘excited to win championships’ with Tigers’ 2021 class

One of the top prospects on Clemson’s commitment list is Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star tight end Jake Briningstool, the top-ranked player at his position in the country.

Briningstool (6-6, 220) committed to the Tigers in January and is happy to be a part of their 2021 class, which is currently comprised of 14 commitments and checks in at No. 2 nationally right now in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.

The Tigers hold verbal pledges from eight top-100 national recruits, including Briningstool.

“The guys that are committed already are pretty cool guys, and we relate really well in the group chat and stuff,” Briningstool told The Clemson Insider. “So, we’re starting to build a good relationship together. I think they’re good guys and good players, and I think the good guys are more important in the long run. So, I like that. And number two in the nation, so you know there’s some guys who know how to play and are going to have a lot of fun doing it. I’m excited to win championships with those guys.”

The Tigers have filled the majority of spots in the class but are still pursuing select priority targets as they look to finish this cycle in strong fashion.

Briningstool discussed some of the top talent he is trying to help Clemson recruit and how he feels about the program’s chances of landing them.

“One of our big necessities I would say is a tackle,” he said. “We need to land big on a tackle. So I would say (Amarius) Mims, Tristan Leigh and Nolan Rucci would be the three guys we’re going after there, or at least need to land one of them. And then I would say safety or cornerback, like Nyland (Green) or one of those guys.

“I think we stand really well with Nyland. I think he likes Clemson and he’s just waiting for visits to open back up, but I think we’ll be good there. And then Payton (Page) is about to commit soon. I think we’ve got a good shot at him, which will help boost our class and boost the defense a lot, too. So, that would be good. Hopefully we get him. And Mims is about to commit. I don’t know, he’s kind of a Georgia lean, but hopefully. And then Tristan, he was there (at Clemson) the day I was there (in January), and me and him talked a little bit and we walked around. He’s pretty cool, so I like Tristan a lot.”

Briningstool, the No. 1 tight end in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, is coming off a junior season in 2019 when he hauled in 49 receptions for 863 yards and nine touchdowns while posting 102 knockdown blocks.

As he gets ready for his senior campaign, Briningstool is not getting caught up in statistical goals but rather just focusing on trying to close out his high school career with a state title.

“The stats are cool and all, but I’m not really one to worry about numbers or anything,” he said. “Whatever helps the team win the best is the way I’m going. I mean, Mr. Football and all that stuff would be pretty cool to me. But for team goals, I would love to win a state championship with these guys because we came close last year and then we lost in the championship game. So, I want to finish that off before we leave and end on a good note and just keep building relationships with these guys because this is probably the last time I’ll see most of them. So, just kind of take it all in really.”

Briningstool plans to enroll early at Clemson in January and is counting down the days until he joins the team on campus.

“I can’t wait to get down there,” he said. “I’ve got the countdown on my phone and everything. I’m counting down the days till I leave and I can’t wait. I’m excited for the season, but I’m also excited for the next chapter of my life and what that holds, and I’m excited to get down there and get around my future teammates and the guys that I’ll be friends with for the rest of my life.”

