Odds increasing Clemson could play ACC and Notre Dame, not Gamecocks

The dominoes are starting to fall fast, and Clemson and the Atlantic Coast Conference could be falling with them.

The Big Ten already announced Thursday it will play a conference-only schedule this fall, while reports are already circulating that the Pac-12 could soon follow. There are also reports that the ACC could be moving to a conference-only format as well.

However, an ACC official did tell The Clemson Insider on Thursday there are a number of different scenarios being discussed, but there has been no decision made by the conference beyond what it announced earlier on Thursday.

But sources have also told TCI the outcome will likely be league games only based on what has come out of the Big Ten.

What does that mean for Clemson?

It means the Tigers could be playing a nine-game schedule, based on the fact the Tigers also play at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Ind. Though not affiliated with football, the Irish is a member of the league in most of the other sports.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford said on May 14 in a video conference call with TCI and other members of the ACC that the league will do what it can to help Notre Dame should the scenario play out.

Swofford was asked about an abbreviated football season and if conference-only games is one of them and how the six games against Notre Dame would factor into that situation.

“To be determined with that,” he said. “But with the relationship that we have with Notre Dame, obviously, and the fact they are already playing six games against our teams, if that was something that was best for the ACC and best for Notre Dame, we would certainly have that conversation with Notre Dame.

“If both parties felt that would be a positive trying to work that out … I don’t know all the particulars of it, but it is part of our discussions, but that’s only one of the multiple paths that this could take.”

TCI has learned through a source that Notre Dame is working on a 10-game schedule as of Thursday, which would include playing Clemson.

On May 6, TCI wrote an article on this very subject and asked the question, “Could COVID-19 prevent Clemson-South Carolina Game from being played?”

If this schedule does happen, Clemson could potentially lose three home games, which as TCI reported early this year would roughly cost Clemson $5.5 million per game. And it stands to lose more money if fans are unable to attend the remaining home games and the loss of concession sells as well.