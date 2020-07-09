Tigers pick up new commitment

Clemson has added a new commitment from a standout prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Right-handed pitcher B.J. Williams announced his verbal pledge to head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program late Wednesday night.

“First off, I would like to thank my family and all of my coaches for helping me through this recruiting process,” Williams wrote in a post on Twitter. “I would like to thank my parents especially for the love and support they have given me throughout the entire process. … So with that being said I will be Committing to Clemson University #GoTigers”

Williams stands tall on the mound at 6-foot-4 and weighs 212 pounds. He recently joined Georgia Premier Academy, a school located in Statesboro, Ga., that has produced a lot of college and professional baseball talent. Previously, Williams attended Westwood High School in Blythewood, S.C.

Here are some highlights of Clemson’s newest commit:

2021 RHP BJ Williams (@Willkid21) impressed on the mound attacking hitters with his heavy low 90’s velocity while working in a solid changeup at our @NB_Baseball @Program15BB @ftrstarsseries Florida Combine. #UNCOMMITTED pic.twitter.com/qKPBV81bVN — 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 (@ftrstarsseries) June 11, 2020

We would like to welcome 2021 RHP BJ Williams to the family, been with us for a week and already gained 7 lbs, #1 RHP in SC looking forward to seeing his development and growth over the next year, big things coming.@jensen_juicy @_JeremyBooth @MattPowers31 @mason_mcrae pic.twitter.com/jsiZw0AeFI — GeorgiaPremierSox (@premier_sox) April 29, 2020

