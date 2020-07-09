Tigers pick up new commitment

Clemson has added a new commitment from a standout prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.
Right-handed pitcher B.J. Williams announced his verbal pledge to head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program late Wednesday night.
“First off, I would like to thank my family and all of my coaches for helping me through this recruiting process,” Williams wrote in a post on Twitter. “I would like to thank my parents especially for the love and support they have given me throughout the entire process. … So with that being said I will be Committing to Clemson University #GoTigers”
Williams stands tall on the mound at 6-foot-4 and weighs 212 pounds. He recently joined Georgia Premier Academy, a school located in Statesboro, Ga., that has produced a lot of college and professional baseball talent. Previously, Williams attended Westwood High School in Blythewood, S.C.
Here are some highlights of Clemson’s newest commit:
