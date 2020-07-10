Tigers in ‘strong’ spot with top-50 national recruit

Scholarship offers have been rolling in over the past few months for Marietta (Ga.) four-star athlete Daniel Martin, a top-50 national prospect in the class of 2022. Since April 1, the Peach State standout has received opportunities to play for Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Oregon, among other Power Five programs.

Last month, Martin added another big-time offer when Clemson pulled the trigger on June 16.

“It was a great feeling,” he said of earning the offer.

Martin was informed of the Tigers’ offer by his head coach at Marietta High School, Richard Morgan.

“Coach Morgan let me know,” Martin said. “They were impressed with my film and (said) that I would fit right into their program.”

Clemson’s staff sees the 6-foot-3, 190-pound rising junior as a defender who would start out in the secondary but likely switch positions once his frame fills out.

“Safety,” Martin said of the position the Tigers offered him for, “and once I put on more weight probably linebacker.”

Among the other schools on Martin’s offer list, he feels Georgia, Auburn and LSU have been showing the most interest.

Asked where Clemson stands in his recruitment after joining the race, Martin – who has family in the area – said the Tigers are in a “strong” spot.

“Great program that I can see myself being a part of,” he added. “Plus my grandparents live up at Lake Hartwell.”

Martin, the No. 48 overall prospect in the country for his class per 247Sports, has a loose timeline in mind for when he wants to make his commitment.

“I’m thinking next fall during my senior season,” he said. “If things change it may be sooner.”

