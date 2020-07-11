Clemson Flashback: For Watson, it all started with a promise

When he signed with Clemson, Deshaun Watson promised head coach Dabo Swinney that he would never lose to South Carolina, who at the time had a five-game winning streak on the Tigers.

Watson was a man of his word.

Under Watson’s lead, Clemson went 3-0 against the Gamecocks, including a 35-17 victory in 2014 to break the streak. He played that game on a torn ACL, while he went on to throw two touchdown passes and run for two more.

The win in 2014 started the Tigers’ current six-game winning streak in the series, the second longest in the history of the rivalry by either team. Clemson holds the record with seven straight wins from 1934-’40.

But it wasn’t just the Gamecocks Watson beat, he beat everyone. He went 32-3 during his three years as a starter at Clemson, while leading the Tigers to the 2016 National Championship.

During his college career he set all kinds of Clemson and ACC records, while becoming a First-Team All-American quarterback. He also was a two-time Heisman Trophy Finalist and won both the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards in back-to-back years as the nation’s best quarterback.