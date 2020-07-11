Grisham building rapport with 4-star Florida receiver

On Friday, Clemson handed out its first 2022 wide receiver offer to Del Valle (Texas) four-star Caleb Burton.

The Tigers are highly selective with their scholarship offers, especially at the receiver position, but among other candidates to eventually add an offer from “Wide Receiver U” is Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech four-star Greg Gaines.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising junior has collected more than 20 offers already and is developing a good rapport with various coaches from power conference programs, including Clemson and receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“At this point some schools I have been building relationships with are Penn State, Iowa, and Coach Grisham and I have been talking also,” Gaines told The Clemson Insider.

According to Gaines, he and Grisham have been communicating every other week or so.

“Mainly just talking about life, how everything’s going during this pandemic, football and the Clemson program,” he said.

Gaines and Grisham have hit it off so far, and Gaines can see himself getting along very well with Grisham as time goes on.

“Coach Grisham seems like a coach I can really get to know and build a bond with outside of just coach-to-player relationship,” he said. “The conversations we have is about a lot of things, and it just feels like he’s actually trying to get to know me for who I am outside of football and other things. As a coach he’s pretty much the same, he told me things that I had to improve in my game to be even more dominant. And those things are things I’ve really been focusing on.”

Based on what he has heard from Grisham, Gaines said he feels “pretty good” about his chances of earning an offer from the Tigers in due time.

“I just know it’s a slow process and mainly for me and Coach Grisham to get to know each other,” he added.

The list of programs that have offered Gaines thus far includes Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

Gaines has given some thought to when he would like to make his commitment decision — and what factors he will heavily consider when the time comes for him to choose a college.

“I’m thinking about the spring going into my senior year or sometime around this month and September,” he said. “One of the most important factors would be seeing what school is really trying to build me into a man and be successful, also if I have a real genuine bond with the coaching staff and if I feel as if I’m right at home.”

As a sophomore last season, Gaines grabbed 39 receptions for 664 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns. He attends the same school (Tampa Bay Tech) that former Clemson and current Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Deon Cain hails from.

