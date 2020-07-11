The latest from Clemson WR commit Beaux Collins

Clemson four-star wide receiver commit Beaux Collins has enjoyed being able to get back on the field with some of his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) teammates and work out at his school again following the lengthy layoff that occurred after sports were shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started workouts three weeks ago now, and we just go in groups of 10 and the workouts are only like an hour, hour and 10 minutes,” Collins told The Clemson Insider. “It’s pretty exciting. Just taking that long break off and being able to see the guys and the coaches now, it’s pretty fun.”

Collins, a top-50 national prospect per multiple recruiting services, is focused right now on trying to get better in one area of his game in particular as he gets ready for his senior season.

“I’d say just really honing in on beating man coverage,” he said. “I’ve been training on that, and then just keeping up my speed as well.”

Collins (6-4, 195) recently had a chance to catch passes from his former St. John Bosco battery mate, current Clemson freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, when Uiagalelei was back home for the July 4 weekend.

“I was able to work and get a couple of throws in with him,” Collins said.

Collins is one of eight top-100 prospects in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, which is currently comprised of 14 commitments and ranked as the No. 2 class in the country behind only Ohio State right now according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

According to Collins, the members of the Tigers’ class haven’t wasted any time building good chemistry as a group.

“We all get along pretty well in our group chats and things like that, and it should be fun having those guys as teammates,” he said.

Collins sees a lot more winning in Clemson’s future with another special collection of talent coming into Dabo Swinney’s program next year in the 2021 class.

“I really think we’ll be going back-to-back champions, things like that,” he said. “We’re all really hungry and willing to work hard. So, I think Coach Swinney and all the coaches are putting together a great class.”

With most of the 2021 class in place and the Tigers only having a small number of spots left to fill, Collins is not really working to recruit any fellow prospects in the current cycle but has connections with a couple recruits from California that Clemson is targeting for the 2022 class.

“There’s a DB that goes to Mater Dei, Domani Jackson,” Collins said. “I’ve talked to him a couple times because he goes to my rival school out here. We’ve played against each other and been at camps together. And there’s another safety, Larry Turner-Gooden, that I played youth ball with that Clemson has offered. So, just trying to get the guys that I know and just trying to get them to make the right decision that’s best for them. Not forcing them on Clemson or anything, but I’d love to get them out there with us.”

As a junior last season, Collins caught 41 passes for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games for a St. John Bosco squad that won the state championship and was crowned the 2019 national champions.

Going out on top again to finish his high school career is the biggest goal for Collins heading into his final prep campaign.

“Of course, the state championship is I’d say the number one for me, just going out as a senior state champion,” he said. “As individual goals go, I’d say having the most touchdowns in the league, most yards, and just having a great season with my guys.”

Collins looks forward to following in the footsteps of fellow Cali products like Uiagalelei and Joseph Ngata at Clemson when he enrolls this coming January.

“I’m very excited. It seems like it’s only a couple months away,” Collins said. “But seeing the guys that did it before me, I think it should be a pretty easy transition and I’m just really excited.”

Collins is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2021 class, while ESPN considers him the third-best wideout and No. 47 overall prospect nationally.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!