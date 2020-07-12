Clemson Flashback: Clemson's forgotten defensive lineman

Carlos Watkins is perhaps the forgotten cog on Clemson’s national championship defensive front in 2016. Playing alongside future first-round draft picks in Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, fans and the media sometimes forget how great Watkins was at Clemson.

Watkins returned to Clemson in 2016 for his senior season where he became a First-Team All-American and the unquestioned leader of the defense. The defensive tackle, who started all 15 games in 2016, recorded 82 tackles including 13.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He also added 13 quarterback pressures and knocked down four passes.

For his career, Watkins tallied 191 tackles. He had 26 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 14 sacks. In 2015, he recorded his only interception of his career when he snagged a pass against App State and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown.

Watkins was a fourth-round draft pick by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft and still plays as a reserve defensive tackle for the Texans.

