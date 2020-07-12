While others pause, Clemson takes next step in preparing for 2020 season

While other programs like Ohio State, North Carolina and Maryland have paused their workouts due to positive tests results for COVID-19, Clemson’s football program continues to move forward.

Though no one knows what the 2020 football season will look like, when it will start or who will play who, the Tigers will take the next step in their preparations for the new season on Monday, The Clemson Insider confirmed with Clemson on Sunday.

According to the provisions the NCAA announced on June 17, Clemson players will be allowed to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) starting Monday through July 23. As you know, Clemson’s football players started voluntary workouts the week of June 8.

Clemson Athletics reported on Friday its student-athletes and staff have completed 292 additional COVID-19 tests since June 26, and there were six positive cases identified. Of the six new cases reported, four were student athletes and two were staff members. However, Clemson is not releasing which sports the six new cases came from.

Since June 1, when student-athletes began returning to campus, Clemson student-athletes and staff have undergone 722 COVID-19 tests with 53 positive results (47 students, 6 staff), a 7.3 percent positive rate. To date, there have been no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for any individual within Clemson Athletics, and more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.

All individuals who had previously tested positive as of the last release on June 26 have completed CDC-recommended isolation and are either back in activity or awaiting final medical clearance.

Last week, TCI was told the Clemson football coaching staff will be allowed back into the Allen Reeves Football Complex beginning on Monday, as well. It will be the first time the coaches have been back in the facility since the pandemic began on March 12.

Starting July 24 through Aug. 6, the NCAA will allow student-athletes to participate in up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows: Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning. Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football. Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc. During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

Late last week, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced they will have conference-only games for their fall sports seasons. The ACC, which announced last Thursday it will delay the start of competition in fall sports at least until Sept. 1, also came out on Friday and said it will have a decision on fall sports in late July.

It was also reported on Friday, the Big 12 will make a decision in late July as well.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame