5-star names Clemson among favorites

Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary named Clemson one of his top 10 schools via Twitter on Monday.

Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Southern Cal also made the cut for Singletary, who has close to 30 offers.

Singletary is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 3 corner and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Clemson extended an offer to Singletary on July 2.

Singletary is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.

