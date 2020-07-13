No. 1 prospect in S.C. updates recruitment, top schools

The top-ranked prospect from the Palmetto State in the next recruiting cycle is four-star wide receiver Jaleel Skinner from Greer (S.C.) High School.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound rising junior is an impressive athlete who has recorded a 4.53 40-yard dash time and a 36-inch vertical leap, according to his Twitter profile. His potential hasn’t gone unnoticed by major college programs, as he has compiled a double-digit offer list featuring Penn State, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and others.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Skinner, who is drawing significant interest from the Tigers and starting to build a relationship with receivers coach Tyler Grisham. The two have communicated some of late, and Skinner likes how Grisham tells it like it is and doesn’t sugarcoat things in the recruiting process.

“I think he is a great guy,” Skinner said. “He is straightforward and gets to the point.”

So far, Clemson has offered only one wideout in the 2022 class – Del Valle (Texas) four-star Caleb Burton – but Skinner is among other receiver candidates in the mix to potentially earn an offer from the program moving forward.

“They say that they like the style of how I play,” Skinner said of the Tigers.

At this point in the process, Skinner feels South Carolina and Florida are standing apart from others involved in his recruitment by how much interest they are showing him.

Of the 10 schools that have offered Skinner thus far, a small handful are sticking out to him at this time.

“Right now, my favorites are South Carolina, Florida, Penn State and Arkansas,” he said.

Skinner doesn’t plan to commit to a college until around this time next year.

“I’ll probably be making a decision before the season going into my senior season,” he said.

So far in the process, Skinner has only been able to visit Clemson, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia Tech.

Skinner is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, No. 10 wide receiver nationally and No. 72 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

