4-star Alabama corner adds Clemson offer

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy cornerback Kamari Lassiter announced an offer from Clemson via Twitter late Tuesday night.
Lassiter is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.
Clemson lost a commitment from its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday. Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock has decommitted from the Tigers, The Clemson Insider confirmed. Hancock (…)
Southeastern Conference athletic directors and personnel convened in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday to assess the possibility of playing scheduled college football games this fall. The meeting came after the (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford has announced the formation of the ACC’s Committee for Racial and Social Justice. Operating under the moniker (…)
The Davey O’Brien Foundation has revealed the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List today, a group that includes 30 of the nation’s top returning college quarterbacks. Compiled by a (…)
Hickory (N.C.) athlete Rico Walker (pictured right) received his first scholarship offer from South Carolina in June before adding another offer from North Carolina earlier this month. Only a rising sophomore (…)
How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster? It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their (…)
Jacksonville Beach (Fla.) Fletcher edge-rusher Aaron Hester feels fortunate to be in the position he is in as a rising junior with a double-digit list of scholarship offers from FBS programs. The Clemson (…)
The top-ranked prospect from the Palmetto State in the next recruiting cycle is four-star wide receiver Jaleel Skinner from Greer (S.C.) High School. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound rising junior is an impressive athlete (…)
He was not as flamboyant as his former teammate Mackensie Alexander, but Cordrea Tankersley was every bit as good. Alexander was known for getting in his opponents’ faces and letting everyone know how good (…)
Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary named Clemson one of his top 10 schools via Twitter on Monday. Georgia, Florida, Texas, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma (…)