4-star Alabama corner adds Clemson offer

4-star Alabama corner adds Clemson offer

Uncategorized

4-star Alabama corner adds Clemson offer

By 6 minutes ago

By |

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy cornerback Kamari Lassiter announced an offer from Clemson via Twitter late Tuesday night.

Lassiter is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.

Uncategorized

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home