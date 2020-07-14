Clemson loses commitment from class of 2021

Clemson lost a commitment from its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday. Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock has decommitted from the Tigers, The Clemson Insider confirmed.

Hancock had been committed to Clemson since March 11, a few days after he visited campus for the program’s junior day. He is high school teammates with Clemson linebacker commit Barrett Carter, who gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers in May.

Hancock marks the second decommitment Clemson has suffered in the current recruiting cycle. Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, withdrew his pledge from the Tigers in April after committing in January.

Ohio State is now considered the favorite for Hancock, who is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 76 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson now has 13 commits in its 2021 class, which was ranked as the nation’s No. 2 class behind Ohio State, per the 247Sports Composite, prior to Hancock’s decommitment but is now ranked No. 8.

