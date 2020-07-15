Elite wideout has Clemson at top of his list

Clemson’s latest offer for the 2022 class went out last weekend to an elite wide receiver in Del Valle (Texas) four-star Caleb Burton.

Burton (6-0, 165) is excited to have earned the offer from a school labeled by many as “Wide Receiver U,” and he feels honored to be the first 2022 wideout offered by the Tigers.

“It really meant a lot, just knowing a school like Clemson and then the coach, Coach (Tyler) Grisham, respects my game enough to hand me the first one … that means a lot,” Burton told The Clemson Insider. “So, I’ll always keep that in mind.”

Burton is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 37 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

Grisham, Clemson’s first-year receivers coach, has been communicating with Burton since the spring and informed him of the offer last Friday.

“He said he wanted me to be the first one because he knows me,” Burton said. “We’ve been talking for a little over four months now, and he said Clemson is really slow when it comes to offering wide receivers in my class. So, he just said he loves the type of kid I am, how much hard work I put in, and he said he thinks my game is a little bit more mature than others with my route running, what I do after the catch and my ball skills.”

With the offer from Clemson in hand, Burton said he “definitely” plans to make a visit to campus after the NCAA dead period is over and prospects are allowed to resume recruiting travel.

“I really want to see how the players interact with each other,” he said. “To me, when it comes to making a decision, it’s big for me to see how players interract with other players and how the players get along with the position coaches. Because I want to know I can always count on my position coach if I need to talk about anything or I just feel comfortable talking to him about stuff.”

To this point in his recruiting process, Burton has been able to visit Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and LSU. He owns offers from all of those schools to go with offers from Ohio State, Stanford, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame and Penn State among many others.

Burton said he plans to cut his list of nearly 40 offers down to 12 schools either during or right after his upcoming junior season, and then make his commitment when he is a senior next year.

“I’d say either right before senior football season or right in the middle of it, because I want to be an early graduate,” Burton said. “I want to get to campus early.”

Clemson’s offer really resonates with Burton, who says the Tigers check off one of the biggest boxes he is looking for in a school.

“I love the Tigers,” he said. “They’re really up there for me because just the past couple years and the type of success they have had sending wide receivers to the league. I know when I make a decision, that’s one of the main things I’ll be looking into is how they use their wide receivers and how many they send to the league, and they send a whole bunch. So, Clemson is definitely top on the list for me.”

As a sophomore last season, Burton brought in 50 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 18 yards per catch.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!