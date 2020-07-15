Myrtle Beach 4-star squarely on Tigers’ radar

One of a couple in-state wide receivers squarely on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the class of 2022 is four-star Adam Randall from Myrtle Beach High School.

Randall, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising junior, saw his recruitment take off this spring when he received offers from a slew of Power Five programs including South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Arkansas, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Clemson, Stanford and Northwestern are a few other schools showing interest in Randall, who told The Clemson Insider that he has been staying in touch with Tigers receivers coach Tyler Grisham every couple of weeks.

Randall and Grisham have gotten to know each other in recent years, as Randall participated in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp each of the last three summers and has also attended some games at Clemson as a recruit.

“Me and Coach Grisham go way back to when I was in eighth grade and he was an assistant at Clemson,” Randall said. “I went to a camp and he was actually my position coach at the camp in eighth grade. He actually got the chance to work with me and coach me while I was in eighth grade. He was a good coach then and I’m assuming that he’s a good coach now. He’s a pretty good guy and we really have a good relationship.”

Randall’s mother attended the University of South Carolina, so he grew up rooting for the Gamecocks. However, the Palmetto State prospect has grown fond of the Tigers, too, and says he doesn’t favor one school over the other anymore.

“I was a South Carolina fan as a kid, but ever since I went to that camp that eighth grade year, I’ve always liked Clemson,” he said. “And I’ve always liked South Carolina, so it’s not like I have a favorite. I like both schools, and both schools have a unique atmosphere and both schools are great.”

Randall owns an offer from the Gamecocks and hopes the Tigers will eventually extend an offer as well.

“It would mean a lot if Clemson gave me an offer because me being an in-state guy, Clemson hasn’t had an in-state receiver in I don’t know how long,” he said. “So, receiving an offer from Clemson just means a lot, and I know it means a lot for them to give me a chance to play for them.”

Randall said he would ideally like to be committed to a school around this time next year. According to Randall, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee are his top three schools right now among those that have offered.

As a sophomore last season, Randall registered 25 receptions for 486 yards and three touchdowns despite missing six games.

