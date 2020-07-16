Detailing Clemson’s new 5-star offer

Clemson offered one of the top rising junior prospects in the country regardless of position on Wednesday in Shemar Stewart, who is rated as a five-star by multiple recruiting services.

In this article, The Clemson Insider gives a detailed breakdown of the Tigers’ latest offer:

Shemar Stewart Profile

Position: DE

Class: 2022

Hometown (High School): Miami, Fla. (Monsignor Pace)

Height, weight: 6-6, 240

Star ratings: 5-star (247Sports); 5-star (ESPN); 4-star (Rivals)

Player rankings: No. 2 national, No. 1 SDE, No. 1 state (247Sports); No. 3 national, No. 1 DE, No. 2 state (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Wednesday, July 15

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

More on Stewart: Two days after Alabama offered Stewart on Monday, Clemson tossed its hat in the ring Wednesday for Stewart, who has amassed a list of 30 total offers that includes most of the nation’s top programs.

Alabama’s offer resonated with Stewart, who is also high on schools such as LSU, Ohio State and Georgia early in the process. Miami, Florida, Auburn, Penn State and Oregon are just some of the other programs in the mix. Some in the industry view LSU as the team to beat right now, though there is a long way to go in this recruitment as Stewart doesn’t plan to make his commitment anytime soon.

As for Clemson, the Tigers figure to get a serious look from Stewart and should be squarely in the conversation among his contenders moving forward. He is certainly interested in what the program has to offer and told TCI earlier this year that Clemson was an offer he was hoping to receive.

“When it comes to the Clemson program, the winning culture definitely sticks out,” he said. “The atmosphere in that stadium is electric, and last but not least their D-line always has a lot of talent.”

Stewart earned first-team All-American honors by MaxPreps following his sophomore season in 2019 when he posted 48 tackles and 15 sacks. He was also recently named a first-team member of the MaxPreps 2020 Preseason Junior All-American Team.

