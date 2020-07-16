Stellato talks life as Clemson commit, top recruiting targets, more

Since committing to Clemson last month, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato has been proudly repping the Tiger Paw, and he couldn’t be happier to be a part of the program’s 2021 recruiting class.

“It’s been good just representing the name and walking around with a lot of pride,” Stellato said to The Clemson Insider recently. “Being committed to Clemson is definitely a huge accomplishment. It’s one of the best schools in the country, so you’ve got to walk around with a lot of pride, and I’m really grateful to be a Tiger.”

The stress of the recruiting process is something Stellato no longer has to deal with after shutting down his recruitment and pledging to the Tigers on June 5, choosing them over Ohio State and more than 40 other offers. He is “All In” and speaks only with Clemson’s staff now.

“I’m just talking to my coaches now,” he said. “I’ve already got set in stone where I’m going so it’s kind of just getting me ready for a year from now, and I can’t wait for that experience.”

Stellato stays in close touch with receivers coach Tyler Grisham and also communicates occasionally with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Grisham, we connect probably a couple times a week to see how we’re both doing,” Stellato said. “I’m always sending him clips of working out and stuff, what I’ve been up to, and he kind of coaches me up a bit. And Coach Swinney actually just texted me the other day, making sure everything was good and reaching out, which I really liked that and it was really good talking to him. Just continuing to build the relationship with my new coaches, it’s been good.”

Stellato is excited about the talent Clemson has accumulated in its 2021 class, which is currently comprised of 13 commitments and includes a terrific trio of receivers in Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Stellato.

“I feel like we’ve got a really strong group,” he said. “I feel like the receiver group we have right now, too, is really loaded — me, Beaux and Dacari. I feel like we’re the best receiving class in the country, to be honest. And a lot of good recruits … Will Shipley, good friend, I think he’s going to be a really good running back for us. We’ve got a lot of linemen, and there’s a lot of skill players that really I feel like can help the team. I feel like we’ve got a really, really good class.”

Stellato is optimistic that before the 2021 cycle is all said and done, the Tigers will be able to land some more of the nation’s top prospects that they’re going after.

“Definitely hoping to get Korey Foreman,” he said. “I know he decommitted but he still really likes us and everything, so we’ve definitely got a good shot there. And Andrew Mukuba, safety … We just lost a DB, so if we can get him that’d be definitely huge for us. And then Payton Page, hopefully — nice interior D-lineman I feel could really help the run stop. He’s a really good player.

“So, I feel like we’re really close on those guys and if we get them, I feel like we’ll definitely be competing for the number one recruiting class.”

Over the past two seasons at Cardinal Gibbons High School, Stellato grabbed 86 receptions for 1,433 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping his team compile a 23-5 record in that span and win the Florida Class 5A state championship in 2018.

Stellato isn’t sure yet whether he will enroll at Clemson early or wait until next summer, but regardless, he can’t wait to start the next chapter of his football career with the Tigers in 2021.

“Super, super excited to get going and get coached by Coach Grish and working with all the receivers and a new family over there,” he said. “I can’t wait to help contribute to winning games in the near future.”

