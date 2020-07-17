5-star DL receives offer from Clemson

Clemson extended an offer Friday to a five-star defensive lineman in the class of 2022.

Gabriel Dindy of Lakeland (Fla.) High School is the recipient of the offer. Both he and Lakeland Football announced the offer on Twitter.

Dindy is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2022 class. Both Rivals and ESPN consider him a defensive end.

Along with Clemson, Dindy has offers from Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, NC State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

As a sophomore last season, Dindy racked up 29.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks among his 46 total tackles in 11 games, according to MaxPreps.

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Clemson. https://t.co/CJb251ZcQ2 — Gabriel Dindy (@DindyGabriel) July 17, 2020

