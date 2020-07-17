Lackey discusses his commitment to the Tigers

Clemson picked up a commitment from a talented prospect in the class of 2022 on Thursday.

Lleyton Lackey, an outfielder from Grovetown, Ga., gave his verbal pledge to Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program.

Lackey, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound rising junior, chose Clemson over offers from Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

“It was a family decision,” Lackey told The Clemson Insider. “We all wanted what’s best for me and we felt like Clemson was the best move to make, so we just went ahead and made it.”

Lee was pumped up when Lackey informed him of his commitment.

“He was very excited,” Lackey said. “We were all excited.”

The family culture at Clemson won Lackey over and played a big role in his decision to be a Tiger.

“I like the atmosphere,” he said. “I like how it’s all one big family, and that was really the main reason that I committed, was family.”

As a sophomore at Evans High School this spring, Lackey said he recorded a batting average of around .320 with six doubles, a triple and one home run in a season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lackey, a switch-hitter, is currently play summer travel ball with the East Cobb Astros. According to Lackey, he is hitting approximately .350 right now with about 18-20 singles, 10 doubles and a homer.

Looking ahead, Clemson’s staff believes Lackey can contribute to the Tigers right away after he joins the team in a couple of years.

“They feel like I can make an immediate impact as soon as I step on campus,” he said, “and that’s what I want to do.”

