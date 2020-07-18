Breaking down Clemson's new 5-star offer

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Friday to a five-star prospect in Gabriel Dindy.

In this article, The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ new five-star offer:

Gabriel Dindy Profile

Position: DL

Class: 2022

Hometown (High School): Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)

Height, weight: 6-3, 275

Star ratings: 5-star (247Sports Composite); 4-star (247Sports); 4-star (ESPN); NR (Rivals)

Player rankings: No. 29 national, No. 3 DT, No. 5 state (247Sports Composite); No. 35 national, No. 3 DT, No. 6 state (247Sports); No. 42 national, No. 8 DE, No. 7 state (ESPN); NR (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Friday, July 17

Other Power Five offers: Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Miami, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Dindy: After signing Lakeland High School five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman in the 2020 class, Clemson is looking to land another five-star prospect from Lakeland in the 2022 cycle.

Dindy is originally from Louisiana, so he is not a lock to stay in Florida to play his college ball like some other Sunshine State recruits. However, he is high on Florida and has visited its campus a few times since receiving an offer from the Gators in May 2019. Florida State offered Dindy last month, and Jeff Scott’s USF program is in the mix as well.

Oklahoma, though, is viewed as the early leader for Dindy. He has deep ties to the Sooners as several of his family members are Oklahoma alumni, including both of his parents.

There is a long way to go in Dindy’s recruitment, and right now he isn’t planning to make a decision until the early signing period in 2021 when he is a senior. Moving forward, Clemson figures to get a good look from Dindy, who has already said he wants to check out the Tigers this fall if the NCAA allows recruits to resume taking visits. As Dabo Swinney likes to say, if the Tigers can get a prospect on campus, then they have a chance.

