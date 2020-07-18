Son of former NFL standout dishes on Clemson interest, recruitment

The recruiting process has been an enjoyable experience thus far for Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star defensive end/outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., a highly regarded rising junior who has around two dozen offers and is ranked among the top prospects in the 2022 class.

“It’s definitely been exciting,” Jones Jr. told The Clemson Insider recently, “and I’m very thankful for the opportunities I’ve been given.”

Jones Jr. (6-5, 220) is the son of former Florida State two-time consensus All-American linebacker Marvin Jones, who played for Bobby Bowden’s Seminoles team from 1990-’92 before being selected in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft (No. 4 overall) by the New York Jets. He went on to play 10 years in the league and amassed more than 1,000 career tackles.

While having a father who is familiar with the recruiting process is certainly beneficial for Jones Jr., he says his dad is trying to stay off to the side when it comes to his son’s recruitment and simply let him forge his own path.

“Having a dad who went through it is definitely helpful but I kind of realized that he would rather me figure things out on my own,” Jones Jr. said. “He just gives me things to look for when it comes to looking at schools and talking to coaches, but he doesn’t try to get too much in the way.”

Clemson is among the many programs recruiting Jones Jr., who does not currently have an offer from the Tigers but may see one come his way in the near future, based on the substantial interest he is receiving from defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and the conversations they have had.

“Coach Hall says he has some good news for me coming soon,” Jones Jr. said. “He told me I was exactly what he was looking for in a defensive end/OLB and I was an ‘offerable’ kid. Clemson is definitely a school that could be heavily considered when it comes time to make a decision.”

Jones Jr., who was able to visit Clemson last year with teammates, explained what makes the Tigers an appealing potential college option for him.

“From what I have seen Clemson is a factory when it comes to producing D-linemen,” he said, “and for the past couple of years, they have proven to be a winning program.”

As it stands now, Jones Jr.’s offer list includes Baylor, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Utah among others.

Several of those schools are standing out to Jones Jr. because of how much love they are showing him at this point in the process.

“I feel like Oregon, FSU, Miami and Tennessee are recruiting me the hardest at the moment,” he said.

Jones Jr. expects to gain clarity on who the top schools in his recruitment are by the time the NCAA dead period, which has been extended through at least Aug. 31, is lifted.

“Any school that I feel really wants me would be considered a favorite,” he said, “so when the dead period ends, I’ll have an idea of my favorite schools.”

Jones Jr. checks in as the No. 58 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is committed to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

