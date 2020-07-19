Breaking down Clemson's latest 5-star offer

Recruiting

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Saturday to a five-star prospect in Keon Sabb.

In this article, The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ newest five-star offer:

Keon Sabb Profile

Position: ATH

Class: 2022

Hometown (High School): Williamstown, N.J. (Williamstown)

Height, weight: 6-3, 200

Star ratings: 5-star (247Sports Composite); 4-star (247Sports); 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (ESPN)

Player rankings: No. 8 national, No. 1 ATH, No. 1 state (247Sports Composite); No. 7 national, No. 1 ATH, No. 1 state (247Sports); No. 22 national, No. 1 S, No. 1 state (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Saturday, July 18

Other Power Five offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Sabb: Sabb possesses the talent and athleticism to excel wherever he lines up on the field, but Clemson sees him as a hybrid safety/outside linebacker similar to Isaiah Simmons. Safeties coach Mickey Conn conveyed the Tigers’ offer.

It’s early in the recruiting process for Sabb, who plans to take his time as he builds relationships with various coaching staffs and works patiently toward an eventual decision. Michigan is one of the schools that has been recruiting Sabb the hardest, and the Wolverines are believed to be a major player for his services. But he has also been in consistent contact with schools such as Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State and Rutgers.

So far, Sabb has only had the chance to check out Rutgers and Penn State in person. He hopes to hit the road for more college visits this fall if the NCAA’s ban on recruiting travel is lifted. Right now, all on-campus recruiting is suspended through at least Aug. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson will try to get Sabb on campus in the future and show him all the school and program has to offer. After extending an offer, the Tigers figure to be in the conversation when it comes to the schools he considers moving forward.

Also a standout basketball player, Sabb and his athleticism shine on the court as well. Here are some highlights of Sabb working out on the football field and throwing down dunks on the hardwood:

