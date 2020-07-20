Clemson DB named to Thorpe Award watch list

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced Monday that Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick has been named as one of 49 players on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Kendrick had a very good first season at cornerback. In his first year as a starter, the former wide receiver was a second-team All-ACC selection and finished seventh on the team with 51 tackles. He had three tackles for loss, six passes broken up and had two interceptions, including a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown. The coaches believe Kendrick is a future star in the ACC and he is nowhere near reaching his ceiling.

The preseason Thorpe watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final and players who have outstanding seasons may be added as the season progresses.

A preseason watch list is compiled by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame based on previous performance and preseason All-America lists. A screening committee, consisting of OSHOF members, monitor the watch list players and narrow the field to 10 to 15 semifinalists on the first Monday of November. This committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

All three finalists are invited and required to attend The Home Depot College Football Awards Show Presented by Gildan, broadcast live on ESPN from Atlanta, Georgia, where the winner is announced. Other recognized National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) awards announced include the Bednarik Award, Maxwell Award, Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Outland Trophy, Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, Biletnikoff Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Award.

The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City, following ESPN’s live presentation at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The current winner and all former winners are invited each year to celebrate. Over 600 supporters attend the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet each year, including many celebrities and dignitaries.

