Clemson linebacker named to Butkus Award watch list

The Butkus Foundation announced Monday that Clemson linebacker James Skalski has been named as one of 51 players on the watch list for the Butkus Award.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Skalski did not disappoint in 2019. An All-ACC Academic selection, he started all 15 games and finished second on the team with 105 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, while also recording four pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. In his career, the linebacker is credited with 166 tackles, including 12.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and six sacks.

The Butkus Award honors the nation’s best linebacker. This is the 36th year of the award.

In 2019, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons became the first Clemson player to win the coveted award.

Each watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.

The Collegiate Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 44 universities, including 2019 finalist Micah Parsons of Penn State and 2018 finalist Dylan Moses of Alabama who won the 2016 high school Butkus Award.

The High School Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 47 secondary schools across 21 states, with Florida (7), Georgia (5) and North Carolina (5) fielding the most candidates.

Semi-finalists are expected to be named November 2, finalists Nov. 23, and winners on or before December 8. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

Formed in 1985 and expanded in 2008, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. They include the “I Play Clean” initiative promoting training and nutrition instead of performance-enhancing drugs, and the “Butkus Takes Heart” initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults.

