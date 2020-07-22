Top Virginia corner: Clemson offer ‘would be a dream come true’

Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith safety Sherrod Covil has seen his recruitment take off rapidly this spring and summer.

Notre Dame, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia and Penn State have all offered the fast-rising class of 2022 prospect this month, following offers from schools such as Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, NC State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Boston College over the past few months. Virginia Tech was first to offer last October.

Covil (6-0, 190) is on Clemson’s radar as well. The Tigers are very patient and selective as they evaluate prospects for potential scholarship offers, but they are highly interested in Covil, and he has been in contact with defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“In the beginning of June, we started talking,” Covil told The Clemson Insider. “He said the entire defensive staff really likes my film and that we were getting to know each other.”

There is plenty that intrigues Venables and the Tigers about what Covil can bring to the table in the secondary.

“He said he likes how I can square up tackles in short space,” Covil said. “I can play high, low, nickel. I am very versatile and humble. I love to watch film.”

Covil is high on Clemson as well and can see himself fitting in well there.

“I really like Clemson,” he said. “That’s my college team. I feel like the players are humble like myself and about the team. No one has a me-first attitude.”

Covil says he doesn’t have any leaders in his recruitment at this early stage of the process, though there are a couple of coaching staffs he is staying in touch the most with right now.

“I don’t have a favorite, but I keep in the most contact with Michigan and Penn State at this point,” he said.

A couple of factors will play a big role in deciding Covil’s college choice whenever the time comes for him to make his commitment.

“I may not know where I’m going yet,” he said, “but I’m going to go where I’ve built the best relationship with the coaches and I feel the most at home.”

If the Tigers extend an offer to Covil in the future and show him that they really want him, they would be a major contender in his recruitment.

“Clemson (offer) would be huge,” he said. “It would be a dream come true, but the love would have to be mutual.”

