Two-way standout says Clemson offer would ‘greatly’ impact recruitment

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry two-way standout Benjamin Gosnell continues to rack up big-time offers on a regular basis.

LSU offered the four-star class of 2022 prospect last week and Ohio State offered last month, joining schools such as Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee that have sprinkled in offers throughout this year. North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest and South Carolina all offered toward the end of last year.

Meanwhile, Gosnell (6-4, 220) is garnering interest from Clemson on both sides of the ball. The Clemson Insider recently caught up with him to get the latest on his recruitment and where things stand with the Tigers.

“Everything’s been going great,” he said of the recruiting process. “I’ve built great relationships with many great people and coaches. I’ve loved it so far and can’t wait for what the future holds.”

Gosnell told TCI he has spoken a few times with his area recruiter for the Tigers, Mike Reed, and Gosnell had a chance to take a virtual tour of Clemson, with no on-campus visits allowed right now during the ongoing NCAA dead period.

“He went through almost the whole campus and football facilities,” Gosnell said. “We’ve talked about Clemson and his time there. How he and Coach Swinney met and their relationship. Talking about how great of a man he is, which is 100-percent true.”

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall has reached out to Gosnell’s high school coach to ask about him and gather some details, while defensive coordinator Brent Venables and tight ends coach Danny Pearman have interest in Gosnell as a defensive and an offensive player, respectively.

“They say that Coach Pearman likes me as a tight end and Coach Venables sees me as an edge rusher,” Gosnell said. “I think they’re leaning more towards outside linebacker and edge rusher. Kind of like a KJ Henry-type player, or Isaiah Simmons.”

According to Gosnell, the No. 10 tight end in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, most programs are pursuing him for that position.

“The only others who like me as a linebacker are Tennessee and UNC,” he said.

Gosnell said he communicates most frequently with Penn State and Ohio State and feels those two schools are recruiting him the hardest right now.

Does the top Tar Heel State prospect have any favorites and a timeline for his decision at this point in the process?

“I have some schools that I know for a fact will be in the top few I’ll select from,” he said. “I’d probably like to commit maybe September during my senior year (in 2021). Hopefully get a couple of official visits in before I make my commitment because those will have a lot to do with the decision.”

An offer from the Tigers, should Gosnell get one moving forward, would make them a major factor in his recruitment.

“It would impact it greatly,” he said. “I’ve dreamed about playing for Clemson since a kid. They develop players extremely well and they’d 100-percent be in my top schools.”

