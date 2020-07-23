Clemson, ACC schedules becoming clearer

Could Clemson play 10 ACC games this season, plus rival South Carolina? That is looking more like a possibility.

The Clemson Insider spoke with a few more sources on Thursday that confirmed our Wednesday night report. TCI was again told Notre Dame will play a full ACC schedule in 2020 and the Irish will be eligible to play in the ACC Championship Game.

**Note: This is not official or finalized by the ACC, but our sources are telling us the conference is strongly leaning towards this scenario.

As we reported, the start of the season will be delayed. We have been given a starting timeframe by one source but will wait to report that until we get some more confirmation.

As for how many games the Tigers could play this year? We have been told the ACC is looking at playing a 10-game conference schedule with no divisions, and, in this scenario, will likely take the two teams with the best records in the league to play for the championship.

In Clemson’s case that means the Tigers would still play Notre Dame as its ninth conference foe and would add another one to the slate.

And don’t worry, it appears Clemson’s annual grudge match with the Gamecocks will be saved and will serve as the Tigers’ lone non-conference game, which will keep the nation’s second longest uninterrupted series in college football intact.

Clemson and South Carolina have met on the gridiron for 111 straight seasons.

Clemson University President Jim Clements indicated Clemson, along with the University of South Carolina, is working hard to make sure this year’s game is played.

“We all are going to say yes to that one,” Clements said Wednesday during a Zoom conference call with the media. “We all want to preserve it. We all want to play it. It is important and we are going to do our best to make sure that happens.”

Clemson, of course, is working with the ACC to make sure it does, while South Carolina is working with the SEC.

“Dan [Radakovich] and Ray Tanner, as you know, are former colleagues and are really good friends quite frankly, so they talk very frequently,” Clemson Deputy Athletic Director Graham Neff said during Wednesday’s same Zoom call. “That collaboration within the state is an important part in making that game, in particular, and being they work together, a reality. That is an important active part of football game planning.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported the Pac-12 will play a 10-game schedule this season, beginning on Sept. 19. The ACC, the SEC and Big 12 are expected to announce their plans for 2020 by the end of next week.

It was reported by ESPN on Wednesday the ACC’s Board of Governors is expected to receive a revised football schedule to review by early next week.

