Clemson makes the cut for 5-star target

Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh further narrowed down his recruitment Thursday, and Clemson made the cut as expected.

Leigh (6-6, 285) named the Tigers one of his top five schools via social media, along with Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Leigh had previously been working with a top 15 comprised of Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern Cal, UCF, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He released that list in May.

Leigh is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Clemson has played host to Leigh for a couple of unofficial visits, most recent in January when he attended the program’s elite junior day function and picked up an offer from the Tigers.

Leigh recently explained to The Clemson Insider why the Tigers are one of his top schools.

“I think very highly of them,” he said. “Just what they’ve been able to do the last couple years, they’ve been very consistent. It’s something you don’t always see in college football, and they’re very consistent. They stand very high with me because there’s room for opportunity there as well because they have people who will be leaving in the draft and stuff like that. So, there’s going to be some open spots, and the class, they’re not really heavy on tackles in the ’21 or the ’20 class. So, that’s something I’ve noticed.”

T O P 5… pic.twitter.com/8de3Zdi7Mt — Tristan Leigh (@Leigh71Tristan) July 23, 2020

