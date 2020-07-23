Clemson receiver named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday that Clemson wide receiver and punt returner Amari Rodgers has been named as one of 50 players on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award.

Rodgers was Honorable mention All-ACC at both wide receiver and as an all-purpose player last year. He caught 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing twice for 50 yards and a touchdown. He played in 14 games, while starting 10. He also had 18 punt returns for 151 yards (8.4 avg.).

After he tore his ACL in the spring of 2019, Rodgers returned to action 166 days later in the second week of the season vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, catching two passes for six yards. His best game of the year came a week later when caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns at Syracuse.

Rodgers enters his senior year with 104 receptions in the 43 games he has played in, including 25 as a starter. He has 1,124 yards and eight touchdown catches in his Clemson career. He also has 465 yards and one touchdown on 59 punt returns.

