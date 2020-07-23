Clemson running back named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Organizers for the Wuerffel Trophy announced Thursday that Clemson running back Darien Rencher has been named as one of a record 114 players on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.

Rencher earned a scholarship last season. The former walk-on played in 13 games, while running for 135 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He also had four catches for 26 yards.

One of the team leaders and the team spokesman for Clemson’s PAW Journey, Rencher has played in 23 games in his career as a running back and on special teams. The former T.L. Hanna standout from nearby Anderson has 238 career rushing yards.

The graduate student was also very instrumental in helping organize the football team’s idea for its Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration March on June 13 as part of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame