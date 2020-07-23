Son of former Clemson great discusses recruitment

Canton (Ga.) Cherokee running back Keith Adams Jr., the son of former Clemson great Keith Adams, has a scholarship offer under his belt as a rising junior and is attracting attention from a bunch of Power Five programs including the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Adams Jr., a class of 2022 prospect, about his recruitment and much more.

“I have an offer from Middle Tennessee, and a lot of schools are looking at me,” he said. “Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Syracuse, Florida, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Clemson is showing some (interest), too.”

Adams Jr. (5-10, 200) made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Texas A&M game last fall and has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp four times since he was in elementary school, so he has been able to work out with running backs coach Tony Elliott and gotten to know the coaching staff over the years.

Brandon Streeter, Adams Jr.’s area recruiter for the Tigers, has visited his school on multiple occasions to check up on him and talk to his coach.

Adams Jr. has had great experiences on Clemson’s campus both as a camper and a recruit.

“I really like the coaches,” he said. “The coaches are really good. I liked Tony Elliott and the atmosphere, the facility was really great, and it was really nice. I enjoyed it.”

Adams Jr. is appreciative to have a father like his who has been through the recruiting process and can give him advice along the way while sharing his wealth of knowledge about football and helping him grow as a player as well.

Adams was a two-time first-team All-American linebacker at Clemson (1999, 2000) who earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1999 and was runner-up for the honor as a senior. He ended his career sixth in school history in tackles (379), including 54 tackles for loss and 23 sacks, before going on to a seven-year career in the NFL where he played in the 2005 Super Bowl with the Eagles.

“It definitely helps me out a lot to have a guy with his experience helping me out with things like that,” Adams Jr. said. “It’s like a boost in recruiting.”

It would obviously make Adams happy to see his son follow in his footsteps and play for his alma mater, but at the end of the day, Adams just wants his son to be happy and attend the college he feels is the right fit for him.

“He would like it, but he always wants me to feel comfortable and be at the best place for me,” Adams Jr. said. “He just wants me to be comfortable where I’m at.”

The only school besides Clemson that Adams Jr. has visited during the recruiting process thus far is Tennessee. He said he plans to check out South Carolina and Kansas State in the future after the NCAA lifts its dead period and allows recruits to make college visits again.

Adams Jr. said he is looking to commit to a school sometime between the end of his junior year and his senior year.

According to Adams Jr., “the team that shows the most interest” will be in the best position to land his commitment.

“I’m trying to get on the field as soon as possible, show them what I can do,” he said.

Adams Jr. was a first-team all-region performer in Georgia’s 7A classification last season when he rushed for 1,128 yards and 11 touchdowns.

