2 Tigers named to Maxwell Award watch list as nation’s top player

The Maxwell Football Club announced Friday that Clemson running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have been named as two of 90 players on the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Etienne is averaging 7.8 yards per carry with a school- and ACC-record 56 rushing touchdowns plus 54 career receptions for 567 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He has played in 43 games and currently has 40 starts. He enters 2020 already as the Clemson and ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (60) and points by a non-kicker (372) and will open the 2020 season as the nation’s active leader in each category plus career rushing yards.

Etienne, who is already Clemson’s career leader in rushing yards and holds the single-season record too, was the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, tying former Clemson great Steve Fuller as the only two Tigers to win the award in back-to-back years. He was First-Team All-American in 2019.

In his two years at Clemson, Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. In all, he has played in 30 games. Last year, he earned First-Team All-ACC honors at quarterback, while throwing for 3,665 yards with 36 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 563 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the ground. Lawrence did not throw an interception in his last eight games, ending the season with 239 consecutive passes thrown without an interception, breaking his own Clemson record.

The projected top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is 25-1 as Clemson’s starting quarterback. He led the Tigers to a national championship in 2018, the first team since 1897 to post a perfect 15-0 record. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year that season and was the first freshman since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship.

