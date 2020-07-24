5-star excited to receive Clemson offer he ‘always wanted’

One of Clemson’s latest scholarship offers went out last week to one of the top prospects in the 2022 class regardless of position – Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star defensive end Shemar Stewart.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Stewart to get his thoughts on the big new offer.

“It was very exciting because I’ve always wanted that offer,” he said.

There are a few reasons why Stewart (6-6, 240) had been hoping to add Dabo Swinney’s program to his offer list, which also includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among a host of others.

“Clemson is an offer I always wanted because of the culture there,” Stewart said. “You can see that Coach Swinney is a winner, and Death Valley seems like an exciting place to be on Saturdays.”

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall conveyed Clemson’s offer to Stewart, telling him to keep up the good work on the gridiron while also making sure to keep his grades up as well.

“He told me keep being a good football player,” Stewart said, “but the classroom is just as important.”

The Tigers have no shortage of competition for Stewart, who has collected around 30 total offers, but they stand in a strong spot in his recruitment after extending an offer.

“Clemson is high on my list because of the talent that they have produced over the years, especially from the defensive line,” he said.

Stewart is rated as a five-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite, while he checks in as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 3 overall prospect in the class per ESPN.

As a sophomore in 2019, Stewart was credited with 48 tackles and 15 sacks.

