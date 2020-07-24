Clemson Athletics' latest COVID-19 report

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich announced to the Clemson Board of Trustees at their quarterly meeting Friday that Clemson has completed 800 COVID-19 tests for its student-athletes, staff and coaches and there are no active positive cases or isolations to report as of Friday morning.

The next scheduled fall sports tests are scheduled for the week of Aug. 3. Those sports are football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball.

On July 10, Clemson reported six cases, four were student athletes and two were staff members. At the time, that brough the total of positive results to 53 (47 students, 6 staff), a 7.3 percent positive rate. To date, there have been no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for any individual within Clemson Athletics, and more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic.

All individuals who had previously tested positive have completed CDC-recommended isolation and are back doing workouts or work.

Radakovich said the ACC Medical Advisory board has recommended weekly testing for football, volleyball, soccer and basketball. They also recommended bi-weekly testing for baseball, softball and rowing and no testing required for golf, tennis, track and field and cross country.

Clemson Athletics has administered COVID-19 testing since June 1, when student-athletes returned to campus.

