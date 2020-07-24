Gamecocks legacy talks about commitment to Clemson

Austin Gordon has known for quite a while now that he wanted to be a Clemson Tiger. So on Tuesday, the class of 2021 right-handed pitcher from Myrtle Beach High School finally made it official when he announced his commitment to Monte Lee and the Tigers’ baseball program via Twitter.

“I have wanted to come to Clemson ever since I attended a baseball camp several years ago,” Gordon told The Clemson Insider. “I love the school spirit at Clemson. You can feel it the minute you walk onto campus.”

Gordon (6-5, 185) had a handful of other offers and was garnering plenty of interest from mid-major programs in South and North Carolina. But when the Tigers came calling with an offer, it presented a college opportunity that Gordon could not pass up.

“As soon as Clemson came to the table, I knew it was where I wanted to be,” he said. “It’s a dream come true to get to play baseball for the Tigers.”

While Gordon is headed to Tigertown, he actually grew up in a family full of South Carolina fans. In fact, he is a Gamecocks legacy.

“My grandad played football for the Gamecocks back in the ‘70s. So, I had to tread a little lightly!” Gordon said jokingly.

“I don’t know that he’ll ever wear all orange, but he’ll be a Tiger baseball fan for sure! He’s one of my biggest fans and is so excited for me and my future with the Tigers!”

Gordon only had the chance to throw in one regular season game for Myrtle Beach as a junior this spring before his season was cancelled due to COVID-19. However, it was a gem performance in which he pitched six innings, allowing only one hit and no walks while striking out 10.

This summer, Gordon is playing travel ball with the Dirtbags organization based in Sedalia, North Carolina. He has gotten the opportunity to take the mound in some key games for them and threw a six-inning no-hitter in Hoover, Alabama.

Lee and Clemson pitching coach Andrew See are excited to have Gordon aboard the Tigers’ 2021 recruiting class.

“We had been talking a good bit in the days leading up to my decision,” Gordon said. “I was honest with Coach Lee, and he knew Clemson was where I wanted to be.”

