Survey shows Clemson football fans want football in the Fall

Clemson football fans have spoken. They want their Tigers to play football this Fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which right now is reaching its peak in the state of South Carolina.

The fans want football and they say they will do whatever Clemson asks them to do when it comes to attendance and social distancing.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich reported a survey the athletic department sent to 12,000 IPTAY donors and season-ticket holders a couple of weeks back. The survey got a 70 percent response with 8,500 members responding.

“One of the things that has been very important for us is the communication with our season-ticket holders and our IPTAY donors,” Radakovich told Clemson’s Board of Trustees Friday during its quarterly meeting. “We have tried to make sure that we have been extremely focused on customer service and planning.”

The survey asked if football fans would be comfortable coming to games at Memorial Stadium this Fall with social distancing measures in place. A resounding 83 percent indicated they are “comfortable” with those measures.

The survey also revealed that 54 percent indicated they would prefer “Fall Football without fans” versus “Spring Football with fans.”

Only 21 percent of the donors indicated they would tailgate on campus without tickets to the game.

“There is a lot more on that survey and we will make sure that we get that out through some of the IPTAY communication options in the next few days,” Radakovich said.

Previously, Clemson announced refund plans for season-ticket purchases for football as well as refund opportunities for IPTAY donations. Radakovich reported IPTAY donors have received opportunities within the last month.

Radakovich also reported Clemson Athletics mobile ticketing app is being formulated and should be released in August. Clemson hopes it will be able to announce capacity opportunities for Death Valley in the weeks to come.

“Mobile ticketing is going to allow us great flexibility as we move forward into the fall as it relates to the capacity of the stadium, which is still in flux,” the athletic director said. “Many models have been pulled together on that and hopefully, in the next three weeks, we will be able to move forward with more specific details associated with what capacity opportunities we will have for Memorial Stadium.”

Clemson’s athletic director also reported how they created a sales and service team between IPTAY and the ticket office back in February for a very different reason than the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said because of the pandemic they have become extremely busy.

Radakovich reported the new team has already recorded 10,000 outbound calls since February.

“With the pandemic, they have been pressed into a little bit different duty,” he said. “They are certainly a hub of activity, giving information to our season-ticket holders and our IPTAY donors as that information arises. So, that has been a very positive new part of our organization.”

