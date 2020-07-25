5-star, No. 1 safety discusses Clemson, recruitment

Kamari Wilson is a five-star recruit from the Sunshine State ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country for the class of 2022.

Wilson, a former Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood standout who is transferring to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his junior season, holds 30 scholarship offers and will be able to choose from many of the nation’s top programs when it comes time for him to make a college decision.

Right now, Wilson is waiting out the ongoing NCAA dead period as he looks to eventually hit the road and check out various schools on his offer list.

“Everything has been good,” he said of his recruitment in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “Just waiting on when it’s safe to go visit some colleges.”

Clemson is among the schools recruiting the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wilson, who is in the process of getting to know Tigers assistant coach Mike Reed.

“We talk from time to time,” Wilson said. “We just talk about everyday life and getting back to football.”

“Coach is really cool,” Wilson added. “I feel like we’re building a good relationship.”

Wilson’s offer list includes in-state schools Florida, Florida State and Miami along with schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State and Southern Cal, to name some.

As it stands now, Wilson feels the major programs within his state are among those coming after him the hardest.

“All the Florida schools are recruiting me pretty (hard),” he said, “and there’s a few out-of-state schools that I’m building relationships with.”

Wilson named FSU, Texas, LSU, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Penn State and Indiana as some of the schools he plans to visit after the NCAA’s moratorium on in-person recruiting, which was imposed in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, is lifted.

“There’s more but I want to start off with those schools,” he said.

Wilson doesn’t claim any favorites in his recruitment right now. In order to help him figure out top schools, he wants to get out and gather more information on the programs he is interested in.

“I want to get on a few campuses so I can get a real feel of what’s going on with these different programs,” he said.

As for Clemson, where do the Tigers stand with Wilson at this point in the process?

“Clemson is definitely a school I want to learn more about,” he said. “I just want to get up there and be around the program and the coaches, but I’m not sure where any school stands right now. I’m just trying to learn more about these programs.”

Wilson is rated as a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers him the No. 6 prospect from the Sunshine State, No. 1 safety nationally and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

As a sophomore at Westwood last season, Wilson earned first-team all-area honors after accounting for 114 tackles and five interceptions.

