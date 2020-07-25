Tigers in Top 5 for highly touted DE

One of the top-ranked defensive ends in the class of 2021 named Clemson among his top schools Saturday via social media.

Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy four-star Monkell Goodwine dropped a top five of Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A&M on Twitter.

Goodwine (6-4, 265) is ranked as high as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals.

Clemson extended an offer to Goodwine on April 22, a day after five-star defensive end Korey Foreman decommitted from the Tigers.

In addition to his top five schools, Goodwine lists offers from LSU, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame among others.

Goodwine has a 78.5-inch wingspan, runs a 4.88 40-yard dash and has a 23.2-inch vertical.

God got me in the long run #newtop5 pic.twitter.com/eh2PnESZrp — Monkell Goodwine (@MonkellGoodwine) July 25, 2020

