Top-50 national recruit high on Clemson, hoping for offer

The recruiting process has slowed down but still been busy at the same time for Gabe Powers during the ongoing NCAA dead period.

While Powers and other prospects have not been able to make college visits since in-person recruiting was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the four-star class of 2022 linebacker and top-50 national recruit from Marysville, Ohio, has continued to communicate frequently with different coaches from major programs.

“It’s been good,” Powers said of his recruitment. “I mean, it’s kind of slow since we’re not allowed (to make) visits or anything. It’s been busy but slow at the same time, if you know what I mean. Just a lot of calls and stuff like that, but it’s been pretty good.”

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound rising junior, Powers has compiled a list of close to 20 offers featuring Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee, Stanford and West Virginia among others.

The No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 47 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per 247Sports, named a few of the schools he is talking the most with and others that are showing interest.

“Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State,” Powers said. “Georgia Tech has reached out, Washington has reached out, Alabama has reached out.”

Powers is on Clemson’s recruiting radar, as well, and the Tigers have been staying in touch with his high school coach. He is a candidate to eventually receive an offer from the Tigers if they opt to expand their board at the linebacker position for the 2022 class.

“That’d mean a lot,” Powers said of a potential Clemson offer. “They’re one of the top schools that I looked at for recruiting, and they’re Christian-based which means a lot to me. And if they do offer me, I’d love to get down there and see campus and stuff. That’d be really big for me.”

Right now, Powers isn’t ready to peg any favorites in his recruitment and says it is “wide open.” He doesn’t plan to make his commitment until next summer.

What will his college decision ultimately come down to when he pulls the trigger on a commitment?

“Just where I feel most loved, where I feel I fit in the most,” he said.

Powers was recently named to the MaxPreps preseason Ohio all-state high school football team. His father is a former All-American linebacker at Findlay College, and he has passed down his knowledge of the game to Powers, who describes himself as a “hardworking, hard-nosed” linebacker who “loves to hit” and is “good in the classroom” as well.

“I’m not just good on the field, but off the field too,” he said. “Hardworking and very intelligent on the field.”

So far in the recruiting process, Powers has been able to visit Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, Kentucky and West Virginia. He isn’t sure yet which schools he wants to check out after the dead period is over.

