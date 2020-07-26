5-star, No. 1-ranked LB talks Clemson, recruitment

Shawn Murphy, the nation’s top-ranked rising junior linebacker and a five-star prospect per multiple recruiting services, is one of the most highly touted and sought-after recruits in the class of 2022.

Right now, all is well for the Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson star as far as the recruiting process is concerned.

“Recruiting has been real nice and easy,” Murphy told The Clemson Insider recently. “Not too much going on with the pandemic. But other than that, recruiting has been going real well.”

Of the 40-plus programs on his list of college offers, Murphy (6-3, 225) named some that have been on him the hardest in his recruitment so far.

“I’d say Florida State, Clemson, Ohio State, Bama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska and other schools like that,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables is leading the charge for Clemson in Murphy’s recruitment. The two keep in touch, and Venables has made a good impression on Murphy as both a coach and person.

“He’s a really cool dude,” Murphy said. “He know what he’s doing with the defense, and all around he’s a great guy. He’s a nice coach, he’s a nice dude. He’s fun to talk to, he’s funny.”

Clemson threw its hat into the ring with an offer to Murphy on June 1, and it resonated with him in a big way especially considering how selective and stingy the Tigers are when it comes to extending offers as they try to find the right players that fit their program on and off the field.

“Really it means a lot because not too many prospects get that offer in the world,” he said. “It shows that I have good grades and good character. I know my film speaks for itself, but it also shows that I have good grades and good character.”

Murphy had the chance to visit Clemson a few times when he was a freshman and liked the isolated location and beauty of its campus.

“I think it’s nice and secluded,” he said. “It’s not around anywhere. It’s just like its own little area, its own little island, and it’s a very nice campus too. It just looks nice all around.”

Murphy claims no favorites in the early going of his recruitment and said he doesn’t currently have a timeline for his future commitment in mind. As of now, he is simply taking things slow and looking to visit a bunch schools across the country, something he hasn’t been able to do this spring and summer due to COVID-19 and the resulting NCAA dead period.

“I have a lot of schools that I was trying to head down to, but because of the pandemic I haven’t been able to,” he said. “I was trying to get down south and hopefully eventually out west.”

While Murphy has yet to sort out the top schools in his recruitment, he believes Clemson will be a major player in the hunt to land his commitment moving forward.

“I think they’re a big part of my recruitment,” he said. “Just like all the other schools, they’re doing their job real well, and from now we’re just going to see how it goes.”

Murphy is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. ESPN ranks him as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2022 class, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 1 linebacker and No. 24 overall prospect in the class.

