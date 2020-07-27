Mutual interest between Tigers, No. 1 tight end

Donovan Green is the nation’s top-ranked tight end in the 2022 class and has nearly 40 scholarship offers to choose from as a rising junior.

The four-star from Dickinson (Texas) does not currently hold an offer from Clemson but is on the program’s radar and has been in contact with tight ends coach Danny Pearman, who has expressed interest in Green.

“It was about two months ago,” Green said of his conversation with Pearman, “but it was along the lines of that they were looking at me and they liked my film.”

Green (6-4, 215) is interested in what the Tigers have to offer, as well.

“I think it’s a great program,” he said, “and it’s another school that I can look into to see if I want to continue my education there.”

The Tigers have only offered one tight end in the 2022 class thus far, Bogart (Ga.) Oconee County four-star Jake Johnson.

If Green were to score an offer from Clemson moving forward, he says he would certainly give the college a strong look.

“It would be a great chance to study another school to see if I want to go there, so it would be up there,” he said when asked how the Tigers would fit into the mix with an offer.

Green isn’t planning to make his commitment decision until his senior year in 2021. Right now, a handful of schools are standing out among the pack of suitors in his recruitment by how hard they are recruiting him.

“Probably A&M, LSU, UT, Michigan, Ohio State, USC and Oklahoma,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Green was credited with 34 receptions for 615 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. He is the No. 1 tight end and No. 72 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

