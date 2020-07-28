Clemson stacks up ‘very highly’ with elite local OL

Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler has seen his recruiting stock soar over the past few months as offers from major programs have poured in.

Since May, the fast-rising class of 2022 prospect has collected offers from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Oregon and several others, bringing his list of total offers to more than two dozen.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Sadler – the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, No. 6 offensive tackle nationally and No. 53 overall prospect in the 2022 class per ESPN – to get the latest on his recruitment.

What has it been like for Sadler to see his recruitment take off so rapidly and receive an abundance of big-time offers this spring and summer during the ongoing NCAA dead period?

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “Because so many of my offers have come over the quarantine period, it really hasn’t affected me that much.”

Nick Saban and Alabama became one of the latest to join the race for Sadler last week when the Tide extended an offer.

“It felt incredible,” he said. “Made it really special coming from Coach Saban.”

Sadler earned Clemson’s first offer to an offensive prospect in the 2022 class when the Tigers pulled the trigger June 1. Since then, he has been staying in touch with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell on a weekly basis.

“We talk very little about football actually,” Sadler said. “We mostly just talk about what’s going on in each other’s lives.”

Meanwhile, Sadler is making an effort to keep in contact and build relationships with coaches from other schools that are recruiting him.

“I try my best to communicate the best I can with as many schools as I can,” he said.

At this early stage of his recruiting process, Sadler is still sorting through his college options and says he doesn’t currently have any leaders.

“Right now I really don’t have any favorites,” he said. “I love a lot of different things about a lot of different programs.”

Sadler admits, though, that the Tigers are in a favorable spot with him in his recruitment.

“Clemson definitely stacks very highly with me,” he said.

Sadler, who visited Clemson this spring before in-person recruiting was shut down by the pandemic, is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.

