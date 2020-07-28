Dabo gets his man, Page commits to Clemson

Clemson has landed a big-time commitment from one of its longstanding targets in the 2021 class.

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page, a top-30 national prospect, announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers on Tuesday evening during a ceremony at a local baseball training facility. He chose Clemson over his other two finalists, North Carolina and Tennessee.

In addition to those schools, Page (6-4, 335) held offers from LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Oklahoma among many other major programs.

Clemson was long considered the team to beat for Page, the only defensive tackle prospect the Tigers pursued in the current cycle. North Carolina had been viewed as Clemson’s biggest competition until Tennessee made a big push this spring, but to no avail.

The Tigers attracted Page to campus for three unofficial visits after extending an offer to him last summer. He attended the Texas A&M and Wake Forest games at Death Valley in the fall before most recently returning as a guest for Clemson’s elite junior day function in January.

Clemson’s staff made Page feel right at home when he was on campus, and he built a strong bond with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates throughout the recruiting process.

“When I go to Clemson, they treat me like family, first. They actually say hey to my family first, then me,” Page told The Clemson Insider.

“Some of these coaches, there’s this thing called over-recruiting,” he added. “They do a little too much sometimes and it makes me feel like I’m uncomfortable with them sometimes. But Coach Todd, it just feels like I’m talking to one of my bros to be honest.”

Page is ranked as high as the No. 1 prospect in North Carolina, No. 2 defensive tackle nationally and No. 30 overall prospect in the class of 2021 by Rivals.

With the addition of Page, the Tigers now hold commitments from the top two prospects in the Tar Heel State according to Rivals (Matthews (N.C.) Weddington running back Will Shipley, No. 2).

As a junior last season, Page posted 71 total tackles, including 26 for loss and three sacks, in 13 games.

Clemson now has 14 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which moved up to No. 4 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings thanks to Page’s pledge.

TCI was on hand for Page’s commitment ceremony, so stay tuned for plenty more coverage of the newest future Tiger!

