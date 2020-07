WATCH: Page announces commitment to the Tigers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson picked up a major addition to its 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday evening when Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star defensive tackle Payton Page announced his commitment to the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider was on location for Page’s invitation-only announcement ceremony, which was held at a baseball training facility in Greensboro.

Watch Page declare his verbal pledge to the Tigers on TCITV:

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame